Global Data Center Life Cycle Services Market Research Report 2026

The Global Market of Data Center Life Cycle Services is growing rapidly mainly due to the efficient order fulfilment and also helps to reduce labour cost for material storage and retrieval.

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Data Center Life Cycle Services is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The global Data Center Life Cycle Services Market is anticipated to accrete to USD ~7 Billion by 2023, at a striking double digit CAGR of ~15 % between 2017 and 2023.

Data Center Life Cycle Services support cost minimization by eliminating manual checks of servers and other data center assets. This factor drives the growth of the market majorly. It also provides increased efficiency and productivity, and decreased human efforts. The growing data and storage requirement increases the associated data center assets and costs. In order to minimize the cost associated with the operations of data centres and to maximize profits, various organizations are developing more scalable and efficient data center management solutions. Additionally, increasing popularity of internet of things and growing amount of storage of data generated by cloud computing together foster the market growth of Data Center Life Cycle Services. Moreover, increasing number of data centers and requirements for improved inventory and assets management, are driving the growth of data center life cycle services market.

However, factors such as the lack of awareness about the importance of data center services and the flexibility it offers are expected to restrain the market growth. Other factors restraining the growth are the resource challenges, realigning staff expertise and managing portability which could cause hindrance in the growth of data center life cycle services market.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting everyone and everything. This massive technological shift is impacting how businesses interact with their data centers. This shift is affecting how quickly businesses can respond when a problem occurs. Download this whitepaper to learn how big data and analytics are impacting the data center and how you can address your modern data center needs.

Businesses need a complete service solution to optimize their data center from planning to operations, regardless of location. Every business issue is unique, and the role that data centers play in business success has never been more important. Data centers are dynamic and constantly evolving. Data center life cycle services facilitates the activities that support the projects and operation of a data center, including processing, storage, networking, management and the distribution of data within an enterprise. They are of two categories namely, services provided to a data center and services provided from a data center.

Data Center Life Cycle Services Global Market — Competitive Analysis

Characterized by the presence of several major well-established players, the global Market of Data Center Life Cycle Services appears to be highly fragmented and competitive. Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and technology launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position. Strategic partnerships between Key players support the growth and expansion plans of the key players during the forecast period. The Key players operating in the market compete based on pricing, technology, reputation and services.

Data Center Life Cycle Services Global Market — Segments

Data Center Life Cycle Services Market can be segmented in to 6 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation By Data Center Type : Comprises Mid-Size Data Center, Enterprise Data Center, And Large Data Center.

Segmentation By Component : Comprises Hardware and Software.

Segmentation By Services : Comprises Managed Services, Cloud Services, Professional Services, IT Asset Disposition Services, Integration Services and other.

Segmentation By Deployment : Comprises On-Premise, and Cloud.

Segmentation By Verticals : Comprises BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecommunication, Government and other.

Segmentation By Regions : Comprises Geographical regions — North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Software segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to more and more professionals gaining control of their data centers.

