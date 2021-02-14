Global Feed Premixes Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

The demand for feed premixes is increasing among feed manufacturers across the globe owing to increasing concerns for animal health. The high consumption of livestock products such as meat, leather, fur, milk, and eggs is encouraging farmers to include high nutrition in animal diets. The increasing importance of adequate nutrition in animal diets resulting in high-quality yield is fueling the demand for feed premixes globally.

Europe held a prominent share of the global feed premixes market in 2017. Germany, France, Spain, and Russia are the major contributors to the growth of the European feed premixes market. Rising production and farming of pig and horses and increasing demand for industrial livestock for products such as milk, leather, and meat are driving the sales of feed premixes in the region.

North America is also expected to account for a significant share of the global feed premixes market and the regional market is projected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period. Innovation and expansion of product portfolios by feed premix manufacturers and the high production of poultry feed are directly accelerating the growth of the feed premixes market in the region. The US is expected to maintain its dominance of the regional market during the review period. However, the Canadian market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

South America accounted for the largest share of the market in the rest of the world in 2017 and the regional market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.30% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 35.19% in 2017 and the regional market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.78% during the forecast period. China is one of the leading markets in the region, accounting for the largest market share during the review period. However, the Indian market is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate of 4.30% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

The European market is estimated to exceed USD 3,250.6 million by 2023. Continuous development in feed premixes and high farming practices for poultry and swine are driving the growth of the feed premixes market in the region. Germany is the major contributor to the growth of the regional market, followed by France.

Segmentation

The vitamins segment is expected to lead the market and register a substantial CAGR to reach USD 4382.3 million by the end of 2023. The popularity of vitamins in feed premixes is growing as they boost physiological functions in animals such as growth, development, and reproduction. However, the lipids segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 4.10% from 2018 to 2023. The lipids segment is growing since these ingredients act as a rich source of concentrated energy and affect diet palatability, feed dustiness, pellet quality, feed efficiency, growth performance, digestion, and metabolism in young animals.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global feed premixes market are Cargill, Incorporated (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Koninklijke De Heus B.V. (Netherlands), Land O’lakes, Inc. (US), ForFarmers N.V. (Netherlands), Dansk Landbrugs Grovvareselskab a.m.b.a. (Denmark), Phibro Animal Health Corporation (US), and AB Agri Ltd (UK).

