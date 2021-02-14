Global Biorational Pesticides Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Market Highlights

Biorational pesticides are efficacious against target pests but are less detrimental to natural enemies as compared to chemical pesticides. The term is sometimes also used to describe only those products derived from natural sources, such as plant extracts and insect pathogens. The rise in concerns about food safety has led farmers to explore environment-friendly methods to replace or supplement the current chemical-based practices. The use of biorational pesticides is the alternative to chemical pesticides.

Based on source, the global biorational pesticides market has been segmented into botanical, microbials, minerals, and others. The botanical segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2018. Botanical oils such as neem oil, canola oil, and jojoba oil drive the growth of this segment. However, the microbial segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global biorational pesticides market has been segregated, by mode of application, foliar spray, soil treatment, trunk injection, and others. The foliar spray segment is expected to dominate the global biorational pesticides market during the assessment period as the direct application on leaves through foliar spray is the most effective way of supplying nutrients to plants.

The global market for biorational pesticides has also been classified, by type, as biorational insecticides, biorational fungicides, biorational nematicides, and others. Biorational insecticides are one of the most largely commercially available types of biorational pesticides. The increasing awareness among farmers is the major driver for the segment.

On the basis of crop type, the global biorational pesticides fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, and others.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global biorational pesticides market has been segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is expected to dominate the global biorational pesticides market owing to the growing demand for organic products. Moreover, the awareness among the farmers regarding the benefits of the biorational pesticides has contributed significantly to the biorational pesticides market.

Key Players

Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Monsanto Bioag (US), BASF SE (Germany), Dowdupont (US), Valent Biosciences (Canada), Isagro SAP (Italy), Koppert (The Netherlands), Marrone Bio Innovations (US), and Russell IPM (UK) are some of the key players in the global biorational pesticides market.

