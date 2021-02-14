Global Coconut Oil Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Overview:

Market Research Future (MRFR) predicts that the global coconut oil market is anticipated to touch a size of USD 8,403.3 million by 2025. It previously stood at USD 4,909 million in 2017. It can expand at 6.37%% CAGR from 2018 to 2025 (forecast period).

Preference of healthy oils for cooking purposes coupled with rising health consciousness among consumers is projected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The benefits of the oil which aid in digestion and assist in building up resistance against germs and bacteria can facilitate growth.

The wide scope of the applications of coconut oil offer new opportunities to the coconut oil market. An instance includes health snacks produced by food manufacturers are prepared with coconut oil. In addition, the cosmetics sector uses the oil in the manufacture of soaps, detergents, lotions, and hair oil.

Segmentation Analysis:

The global coconut oil market is segmented by type and end-user.

By type, refined coconut oil accounted for 74.22% share in 2017, while virgin coconut oil held close to 25.78% share in the same year. Refined coconut oil can accrue USD 5,899.7 million by 2025, exhibiting 6.20% CAGR over the assessment period. This segment can accumulate close to 4,819.5 kilotons (KT) by 2025. Virgin oil can generate USD 2,143.6 million by 2025 and predicted to accumulate a demand of 1,750.4 KT. The segment can give its credit to its growth to high health consciousness levels of consumers and the aging populace.

By end-user, food held close to 58% share of the coconut oil market in 2017, while the industry segment accounted for 42% share in the same year. The food segment can touch a size of USD 4,595.3 million by 2025, registering 6.15% CAGR during the assessment period. This can be attributed to the use of coconut oil in various Asian cuisines. In addition, its awareness and benefits in Western countries can fuel the segment growth. The industry segment can accrue close to USD 3,448 million by 2025 at 6.66% CAGR over the forecast period. The inclusion of coconut oil as a primary ingredient in hair care and personal care products is predicted to facilitate segment growth.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the coconut oil market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). APAC accounted for 39.73% market share in 2017, followed by Europe (24.64%), North America (21.13%), Central & South America (9.20%), and MEA (5.30%).

The APAC region can generate close to USD 3,094.2 million by 2025, at 5.91% CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to its huge consumption of the oil thanks to its inclusion in domestic cuisines in the region. Major application in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and personal care is predicted to fuel the regional coconut oil market growth. The region can command a demand of 2,533.8 KT by 2025, at 3.35% CAGR over the forecast period.

On the other hand, the Central & South America (CSA) region can witness 7.19% CAGR during the assessment period. The region is projected to gain 644.9 KT in demand by 2025. This can be attributed to the export of coconuts and its derivatives by Brazil and Colombia. The use of refined cooking oil is expected to drive the sales of coconut oil rapidly. The scope of the oil in cosmetics, agrochemicals, and energy is projected to open up new growth avenues for the market in the region.

Key Players

Esteemed players profiled in the coconut oil market include Phidco, Inc. (The Philippines), Primex Group of Companies (The Philippines), Prima Industries Limited (India), Tantuco Enterprises Inc. (The Philippines), PT. Golden Oil (Indonesia), Samar Coco Products (The Philippines), PT. Harvard Cocopro (Indonesia), Greenville Agro Corporation (The Philippines), KPK Oils & Proteins India Pvt. Ltd. (India), SC Global Coco Products, Inc. (The Philippines), Naturoca (Indonesia), Coconut Industry Investment Fund Oil Mills Group (The Philippines), and KERAFED (India).

