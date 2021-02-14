Global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

This report focuses on the global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Veeam

Dell EMC

Rubrik

Veritas Technologies (Symantec)

Quest Software

VMware

Carbonite

SEP

Micro Focus

Druva

IBM

Barracuda

Actifio

Arcserve

Microsoft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Active

Passive

Market segment by Application, split into

Cloud Backup

Standard Backup

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

