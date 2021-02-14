Global Polyol Sweeteners Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2019

Polyol Sweetener are organic compounds, typically derived from sugars. They are white, water-soluble solids that can occur naturally or be produced industrially from sugars. They are used widely in the food industry as thickeners and sweeteners. In commercial foodstuffs, sugar alcohols are commonly used in place of table sugar (sucrose), often in combination with high intensity artificial sweeteners to counter the low sweetness.

On the basis of type, the sorbitol segment accounted for the highest market share in 2016. It is primarily used as a sweetener, humectant, flavoring agent, and diuretic dehydrating agent for various applications such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics & personal care products. It provides dietary energy and around 60% sweetness as against sugar. Sorbitol is also found naturally in several stone fruits and berries from trees of the genus, Sorbus. It acts as a sugar substitute or food additive that imitates regular sugar in taste.

The polyol sweeteners market in Europe accounted for the largest share, whereas the market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major driver for the growth of this market in the Asia-Pacific region is rise in awareness regarding functionalities & applications of polyol sweeteners.

The global Polyol Sweeteners market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polyol Sweeteners volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyol Sweeteners market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Polyol Sweeteners in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Polyol Sweeteners manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland

Dupont

Roquette Freres

Tereos Starch & Sweeteners

Sudzucker

Ingredion

Jungbunzlauer Suisse

Gulshan Polyols

Batory Foods

B Food Science

Dfi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Sorbitol

Erythritol

Maltitol

Isomalt

Xylitol

Others

Segment by Application

Bakery & confectionery

Beverages

Dairy products

Oral care products

Pharmaceuticals

Others

