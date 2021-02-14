Children’s Cosmetics By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2020

The Global Children’s Cosmetics Market is projected to exhibit a significant CAGR of 8.66% from 2019 to 2024 to reach a market value of USD 23.57 Billion by the end of 2024. The growing demand for different types of children’s cosmetics among customers is offering lucrative business opportunities to market players, thereby encouraging innovative product launches.

The global children’s cosmetics market has been segmented based on category, product type, distribution channel, and region.

Based on category, the global children’s cosmetics market has been segmented into organic and conventional.

Based on product type, the global children’s cosmetics market has been segmented into face products, eye products, and lip products.

Additionally, the lip products segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period. There are several lip products are available in the market, including lipsticks, lip balms, and lip gloss. Market players are offering numerous colors and innovative packaging in lip products, which helps them to easily attract the attention of children.

Based on distribution channel, the global children’s cosmetics market has been bifurcated into store-based and non-store-based.

There are a variety of cosmetics available for children offered by various players in the global market. The demand for children’s cosmetics is primarily determined by the appearance and quality of the products. The popularity of organic cosmetics is increasing among customers due to the growing awareness about the effects of chemical products on the skin; due to this, most of the market players are providing chemical-free cosmetics or cosmetics with natural ingredients.

The global children’s cosmetics market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The European children’s cosmetics market is expected to dominate during the forecast period due to presence of major cosmetics manufacturers and the high spending power of customers in the region. Furthermore, the presence of many retail stores as compared to other parts of the world is further boosting the regional market growth.

The children’s cosmetics market in North America is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2019 to 2024. The increasing awareness of people regarding organic cosmetics in the region is expected to make the children’s cosmetics industry a lucrative market during the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global children’s cosmetics market are Shiseido Company Limited (Japan), Pigeon Corp (US), L’Oréal SA (France), Johnson & Johnson Inc (Canada), Sebapharma (India), Zero to Seven Inc . (South Korea), Baby Magic (US), Shenzhen Zhichun Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), Foshan Akia Cosmetics Co., Ltd. (China), Candy Color Cosmetics (China), Miss Nella (Australia), Children Love Health (Australia), Korea lies (China), Disney Princess (China), and Townley Girl (Australia).

