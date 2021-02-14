Global US Car Rental Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast (2017-2021)

Car rental is a service in which cars are provided on rent to people who do not have access to their own cars, so that they can gain access to a car especially while travelling or during repair. Car rental companies rent automobiles for a short time span, ranging from few hours to few weeks. It assists people with temporary vehicle needs, who do not have their own vehicles or want to travel out-of-town or have damaged vehicle or waiting for fix/insurance compensation. These agencies also offer additional products like insurance, GPS navigation systems, music systems, Wi-Fi and child safety seats.

The conditions for renting rental cars in the U.S. differ from company to company. Customer can rent a car online by visiting their website online, selecting a car they want on rent, selecting destination of pick up and drop off. An online payment facility is also provided to the customers.

The U.S. car rental market is highly consolidated where the top three players accounted for majority of the of the market share. Also, the consolidation may increase in coming years as large firms acquire local firms to expand their portfolio of premium and value brands.

The key factors driving growth of car rental market in the U.S. includes increasing travel expenditure, increasing tourist visits, growing urban population, rising internet penetration, rising population of HNWIs, growing economy, increasing air traffic, rising disposable income and increasing trend of leisure travel. The key trends and development of this market includes introduction of new technologies and increasing autonomous cars in the U.S. However, there are some factors that hinder growth of this market including high number of off-lease vehicles, growth of ride sharing market, over fleeting and heavy capital requirement in the market.

The report “U.S. Car Rental Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering U.S. market along with the global market. The report profiles the key players of the market including Enterprise Holdings, Hertz Global Holding and Avis Budget Group.

