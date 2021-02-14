Industrial Gas Generator Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year

In this report, the generator discussed mainly stands for gas generator set for industrial applications, which includes three parts: gas engine, generator and control cabinet. It is a new type of green environmentally-friendly power instead of fuel oil and coal units. Gas Engine is an internal combustion engine which runs on a gas fuel, such as coal gas, producer gas, biogas, landfill gas or natural gas. Generators are devices that convert mechanical energy into electric energy.

Scope of the Report:

The need for an uninterrupted power supply during power outage caused by natural calamities or faults in electric networks has boosted the adoption of gas generators in the industrial sector.

The consumption revenue of industrial gas generator grew by about 3.78% in 2015 to reach more than USD 1608 million. The market is currently dominated by a handful of companies, including GE, Rolls-Royce, Himoinsa and so on.

The worldwide market for Industrial Gas Generator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Industrial Gas Generator in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ArcelorMittal

Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Hebei Steel Group

Baosteel Group

POSCO

Shagang Group

Ansteel Group

Wuhan Steel Group

JFE Steel Corporation

Shougang Group

Tata Steel Group

Shandong Steel Group

Nucor Corporation

HYUNDAI Steel Company

United States Steel Corporation

Gerdau S.A.

Maanshan Steel

Tianjin Bohai Steel

ThyssenKrupp AG

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

20 KW to 100 KW

101 KW to 500 KW

501 KW to 1 MW

1 MW to 2 MW

2 MW to 5 MW

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Chemical Industry

Breeding Industry

Petroleum and Gas Industry

Mining Industry

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Industrial Gas Generator product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Industrial Gas Generator, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Industrial Gas Generator in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Industrial Gas Generator competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Industrial Gas Generator breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Industrial Gas Generator market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Industrial Gas Generator sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

