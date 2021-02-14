Global Digestive Health Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Due to health advantages associated to Digestive Health Products, the market is growing at an incremental pace of development on the global stage.

Health awareness and rise of stomach related issues have prompted the growth of Digestive Health Products in the daily diet of individuals. Health benefits gained out of Digestive Health Products are the main drivers to the development of this segment. Growing consumer awareness regarding digestive health has also given an impetus for the increased demand of this sector. Other factors such as changing lifestyle, busy work schedule have led consumers to opt for fast food which often result in digestive issues, thereby impacting the growth of Digestive Health Products market.