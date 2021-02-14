Global Americas Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Treatment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on Americas Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Treatment, companies are on the lookout for starting production lines. Get an inside look at the market prospects and its future decisions in light of the pandemic and other such unforeseen circumstances.

Americas Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Treatment Market Overview:

Americas IBS Treatment Market Share is expected to achieve 9.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023), reveals Market research Future (MRFR) in an expert analysis. IBS is a disorder that impacts the digestive system with symptoms such as stomach cramps, bloating, diarrhea, and constipation manifesting. Exact cause is still unknown; however, it occurs with infection, muscle contractions in the intestine, inflammation in the intestines, changes in bacteria in the gut, and abnormalities in the nerves. IBS affects women more than men.

The IBS market in the Americas is growing as several factors related to unhealthy lifestyle that includes several features such as gastrointestinal diseases and disorder, unhealthy diet, anxiety, depression, and changing lifestyle. But the market is expected to see a rise as governments are spending substantially to bring in more drugs. The pipeline is witnessing several drugs lined-up. At the same time, the growing awareness among the populace is making an impression on the market. With their increasing visitation to clinics and hospitals, the IBS market is setting charts for upcoming years. But strict FDA regulations and unsatisfied customers can mar the expected market growth.

Americas IBS Treatment Market Segmental Analysis:

MRFR, in their report on the Americas IBS treatment market provided segmentation based on the types, drugs type, and end-user. This would give a better look into the regional market and

Based on the types, the IBS treatment market can be segmented into IBS-D, IBS-C, IBS-M.

Based on the drug type, the IBS treatment market can be segmented into lubiprostone, linaclotide, eluxadoline, rifaximin, alosetron, and others.

Based on the end-users, the IBS treatment market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, and research laboratories. The research laboratories segment is gaining momentum as the regional market is investing substantially to find out better treatments for the disease.

Americas IBS Treatment Market Regional Analysis:

MRFR puts a special emphasis on regional segmentation of the IBS treatment market to find how the Americas is performing. In doing so, it segmented the America’s market into North America and South America. The report carries volume-wise and value-wise data analysis to aid in the understanding of the market in the coming years.

Better healthcare structure, reimbursement policies, high investment capacity, and excellent research and development sector are few reasons to make North America top the regional market. The region takes a keen interest in their effort to go to the root of the diseases and find better treatment options. Not just that, it also marks a constant upgradation in the entire diagnostic and treatment process to stay at par with the evolution of the disease. Increasing sensitivity and specificity for diagnosing IBS and rising number of aware and concerned individual are further bolstering the market. Presence of countries like Canada and the U.S. are also impacting the market. Their combined effort is taking the market to new heights.

South America is mostly banking on countries like Argentina, Brazil, and Cuba. But the region is not expecting substantial growth due to the presence of several poor countries who lack the basic infrastructure to take the market forward.

Americas IBS Treatment Market Competitive Landscape:

Influential players investing substantially in the IBS treatment market are Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Allergan Plc (Ireland), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Canada), Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Ardelyx, Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Sebela Pharmaceuticals (Ireland), Nestle (Switzerland), Alfasigma USA, Inc. (Italy), Probi (Sweden), AstraZeneca (U.K), RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Israel), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Ipsen (France), Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (U.S.), Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd (Japan), Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (U.S.), Pfizer Inc (U.S.), 4D pharma plc (U.K), and others.

In 2019, researchers from the University of Southampton revealed a paper describing how cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) can influence IBS treatment. The therapy can be given over phone or an interactive website. In their research they received assistance from King’s College of London as well.

