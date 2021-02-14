Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring market is segmented into

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Hot-Melt Based

Segment by Application, the Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring market is segmented into

Residential

Non-Residential

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring Market Share Analysis

Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring business, the date to enter into the Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring market, Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Flooring product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Mohawk Industries

Tarkett

Forbo

Shaw Industries

Interface

Armstrong

Mannington Mills

Mohawk

Congoleum

Gerflor

Novalis

LG Hausys

Karndean

Shaw Floors

CFL Flooring

Beaulieu

NOX Corporation

Metroflor

Milliken

Polyflor

Snmo LVT

Responsive Industries

The Dixie Group

