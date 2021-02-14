Global IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2024

IoT security for public safety is the best way to ensure that innovations can occur in a secure and effective way, and achieve their primary safety goals.

Scope of the Report:

The global IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

Microsoft

IBM

NEC Corporation

ThroughTek

Iskratel

Securens

SmartCone Technologies

KOVA Corporation

ESRI

Cradlepoint

ENDEAVOUR TECHNOLOGY

X-Systems

West Corporation

Carbyne

Star Controls

Cisco Systems

Sierra Wireless

Telit

Nokia

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Solution

Platform

Service

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Intelligent Building

Home Automation

Defence

Traffic

Other

