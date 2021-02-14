Global Water Heaters Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2019

Water heater is to point to through all sorts of physics principle, make cold water temperature rises to become hot water in certain time one kind of device.
The demand for heating appliances is considerably high in most North American countries owing to the cold weather conditions prevailing in the region.
The global Water Heaters market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Water Heaters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Water Heaters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Water Heaters in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Water Heaters manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
A.O.Smith
General Electric
Bradford White
Rheem Manufacturing
Noritz
Bosch
Eemax
Rinnai
Haier
Siemens
Midea Group
GREE
Electrolux
Reliance Water Heater
HTP
Chigo
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Eletric Water Heater
Fossil Fuel Water Heater
Gas Water Heater
Solar Water Heater
Other
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial