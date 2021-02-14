Bottled Water By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2020

Global bottled water market is moderately concentrated in Europe whereas in APAC it is highly concentrated. Bottled water manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product line by providing large variety of flavors and attractive packaging.

Global Bottled Water Market is projected to grow at the CAGR of 6%. Growing health awareness and number of hygiene related issues and increasing number of people traveling across the globe are the key drivers of this market. Increase in incidence of number of diseases such as diabetes and obesity has led to consumers to switch from carbonated drinks to zero-calorie or ultra-low-calorie beverages. Consumers are aware of negative effect of sugar added beverages and carbonated drinks, so now they prefer to hydrate themselves by opting for drinking various flavored water, fortified water etc. Insufficient infrastructure of well-developed public water and inaccessibility to clean & safe drinking water has increased the demand for bottled water.

Leading Key Players:

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches by the major bottled water market players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading major players which includes

Nestle Waters (France)

Groupe Danone (France)

PepsiCo Inc (U.S.)

The Coca Cola Company (U.S.)

Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC. (U.S.)

Suntori Beverage & Food Ltd (Japan)

Grupo Vichy Catalan (Spain)

Segmentation:

The global bottled water market is segmented based on by type, packaging, process type, application and region

Market Research Future published a half-cooked research report on Global Bottled Water Market which contains information from 2016 to 2022. Global Bottled water market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 6% from 2016 to 2022.

Go through the market data and market information presented in more than 60 market data tables and figures in 100 pages of the project report. Go through the in-depth table of content (TOC) & market synopsis on “Global Bottled water Market information from 2016 to 2022″

Regional Analysis:

The global bottled water market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these APAC regions has the major market share. Bottled water is largely consumed in countries like India and China. China, U.S., Belgium and Germany are the major importers of bottled water in the world. Emerging markets like India and China have been considered as potential markets for bottled water due to growing demand for bottled water.

This market research report further provides an insight on various levels of analysis such as industry analysis, market share analysis as well as leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying target consumer segments by providing views on emerging and high-growth segments and market size. Together the market data comprise and discuss basic valuations on the competitive scenarios and strategies of the global bottled water market including high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore, the project report also provides views of historical market values as well as pricing and cost analysis of the same.

