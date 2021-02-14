Artificial Nails By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2020

Artificial nails have become one of the most popular products in the personal grooming and styling category. Artificial nails or fake nails are used to enhance the appearance of fingernails and toenails by giving them a proper shape and texture. Manufacturers have introduced products with various characteristics and forms to meet consumer demand for different nail art looks. A variety of products available for different looks allows consumers to experiment with designs, shapes, and colors. These factors are expected to drive the demand for artificial nails across the world.

Global artificial nails market is expected to register a growth rate of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024 to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2024. The global artificial nails market report has been segmented by type, distribution channel, and region.

Based on type, the global artificial nails market has been segmented into wrap, press-on, and others. The press-on segment is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing during the forecast period. Press-on artificial nails are easier and convenient to use and are also less expensive as compared to other types of nail art or manicures. These types of artificial nails save time and energy without the need for frequent maintenance. There is a variety of press-on artificial nails available in the market with manufacturers launching new products for long-lasting use while causing minimal nail brittleness.

By distribution channel, the global artificial nails market has been segmented into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment has further been divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, and others. The store-based segment is projected to account for the larger market share during the review period due to the widespread availability of artificial nails in supermarkets and hypermarkets. Moreover, there is a higher preference for store-based channels as they provide a one-stop shopping experience. However, the non-store-based segment is projected to register the higher CAGR during the assessment period with the increasing sales of personal care products on e-commerce platforms.

Regional Analysis

The global artificial nails market has been segmented, on the basis of region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate the global artificial nails market owing to high disposable incomes of consumers who are willing to spend on high-quality personal grooming products to enhance their appearance and keep up with changing fashion trends.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing as there are affordable products available in different varieties in the region. The growing popularity of salons is also boosting the demand for artificial nails and is expected to increase the Asia-Pacific artificial nails market size.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global artificial nails market are Hand & Nail Harmony Inc (US), Anise Cosmetics LLC (US), Intercontinental Nail Products Manufacturer (US), Beauty 21 Cosmetics, Inc. (US), Dashing Diva (US), KISS Products, Inc. (US), KM Nail Manufacturer (US), Sheba Nails Inc. (US), Parfums de Coeur, Ltd. (US), Nailene (US), Static Nails (US), Young Nails Inc (US), Naio Nails (UK), Ardell Lashes & Beauty (US), and Marmalade Cosmetics, LLC (US).

