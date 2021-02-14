Sewing Bags By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2020

The Global Sewing Bags Marketis estimated to be valued at USD 2,904.8 Million by 2025 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.48% during the forecast period. Sewing bags are gaining acceptance owing to rising consumer demand for convenient, multipurpose bags and the increasing popularity of jute bags. The growth of the organized retail sector in developing economies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to sewing bags manufacturers. The key buying criteria for sewing bags include size, color, function, and, most importantly, the material which impacts the durability of the bag. Market players are using natural fibers processed into strong fabrics for the production of sewing bags.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT :

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8206

North America was the largest market for sewing bags in 2018 and the regional market is expected to maintain its dominance during the review period. In North America, the market in Canada is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate of 4.68% during the forecast period. Europe held a significant market share and was the second-largest market for sewing bags in 2018. However, the Asia-Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Product launches by the key manufacturers of sewing bags are one of the major factors for the growth of the Asia-Pacific sewing bags market.

ALSO READ :

https://telegra.ph/Sewing-Bags-Market-challenges–threats-for-new-entrants-07-09

Key Findings of the Study:

The global sewing bags market is projected to reach USD 2,904.8 million by 2025 at a 4.48% CAGR during the review period of 2019 to 2025.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018, with the US being the major contributor to the growth of the regional market.

The cosmetic bags segment is projected to dominate the global sewing bags market, by product type, during the forecast

ALSO READ :

https://foodbeveragesnutrition.wordpress.com/2020/07/09/sewing-bags-market-volume-with-status-and-prospect-to-2024/

Segmental Analysis

The global sewing bags market has been segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region.

By product type, the market has been divided into travel bags, cosmetic bags, backpacks, lunch bags, and others.

ALSO READ :

https://mrfrresearchreports.blogspot.com/2020/07/sewing-bags-market-profiling-companies.html

Based on distribution channel, the global sewing bags market has been classified as store-based and non-store-based. The store-based distribution channel segment is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. The segment is projected to expand at a growth rate of 4.27% during the forecast period. However, the non-store-based distribution channel segment is projected to register the higher growth rate during the forecast period. The store-based distribution channel segment has been further divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, and others.

ALSO READ :

https://mrfr.tumblr.com/post/623157543077871616/sewing-bags-market-segments-and-key-trends-2024

Market Players

Market Research Future recognizes Prada S.p.A. (Italy), H&M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB (Sweden), Bag It Don’t Bin It (UK), Boston Bag Co. (US), Capri Holdings Limited (US), Bearse USA (US), Frontier Bag Company (US), La Paso Bien (Mexico), Sun Bags (India), and Intouch Leather House India Pvt Ltd. (India) as the key players in the global sewing bags market.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global sewing bags market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. As per MRFR analysis, North America dominated the market, accounting for the largest share in 2018. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.91% during the assessment period. The European market accounted for the second-largest market share in 2018. The market in Europe is estimated to reach USD 908.9 million by the end of 2025, with Germany being the leading country-level market.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/