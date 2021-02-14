Sunglasses By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2020

Fashion and its trends play a major role in the sunglasses market. Inclusion of sunglasses as a basic fashion, healthy accessory is boosting the global sunglasses sales. Advancement in technology ranging from colors, frame types, material, different lenses, cooling effects and specificity for various occasions like sports, beaches, parties, casual, and formal wear has been influencing the market growth. Health awareness of people towards photokeratitis, snow blindness cataracts and various forms of eye cancer is also driving growth of the sunglasses market.

This report includes a study of strategies, of major market players. It includes the product portfolios, developments of leading major players such as Luxottica (Italy), DE RIGO SPA (Italy), Safilo (Padua), Marcolin (Italy), Gazer eyewear (Greece), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Prime Optics Ltd (U.K.), Kyboe (Netherland), Xiamen ASA Sunglasses Co., Ltd (China) and Vuerich B (Spain)

Consumer preferences towards new frame materials compared to traditional ones has encouraged the manufacturers to use materials like bamboo, ebony, rosewood, pear wood, walnut and zebrawood, which are non-toxic and allergy free.

Report has provided the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the global sunglasses market, including the high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore, the project report also provides the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

Improved preferences for mid to high price range products, affordable branded sunglasses with higher discounts on online platforms has a considerably positive impact in the sunglasses market. The use of sunglasses is mandatory immediately after some surgical procedure such as LASIK which is also supporting the market growth. Technology advancements in sunglasses with innovative functionality is encouraging consumer buying behavior. Hence sunglasses market is growing at CAGR of more than 5.2% from 2016 to 2022.

North America accounts for higher market share in the sunglasses during the period 2011-2015 accounting for USD XX million and is expected to grow over USD XX million by 2022. European countries will remain potential market for premium and colored customized sunglasses. APAC will witness the highest growth rate for sunglasses by 2022 backed by rising working population, increase in disposable incomes and improved standards of living.

