Prom Dresses By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2020

Globally the prom dresses market is estimated to escalate at a higher growth rate which is supported by increasing demand of evening dress including prom dresses designed by fashion designers. Rising popularity of prom dresses especially due to endorsement by celebrities is driving the market growth. Availability of different product type and improved distribution channel is playing the key role for prom dresses market growth.

All these factors contribute to the calculated CAGR of 3.8% of prom dresses market during 2017-2023.

Downstream analysis

All conventional prom dresses are made from high quality fabric that most notably include chiffon, satin, worsted, organza which are becoming popular among consumers. Prom dresses made from 100% polyester have higher number of style and design available in the market. The growing popularity of prom dresses teenagers is influencing the sales of prom dresses since last few years. Key players are introducing the prom dress collection which are designed by famous fashion designers to expand their product portfolio across globe. Increasing awareness among consumers about latest fashion trends is encouraging the manufacturers to invest more in prom dresses market.

Competitive analysis

The major key players in Prom Dresses market are:

Jovani (U.S.)

Sherri Hill Inc. (U.S.)

Rosa Clara (Spain)

Primavera Couture (U.S.)

Faviana (U.S.)

Adrianna Papell (U.S.)

Pisarro Nights (U.S)

Regional Analysis

The global prom dresses market is segmented into North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific along with rest of the world (RoW). North America region is estimated to dominate the market followed by Europe. U.S. and Canada are major prom dresses producers in the North American region. U.S. dominates the market in this region due to increasing demand of evening and party dresses since last few years. Increasing awareness about latest fashion trends and huge consumer base is driving the prom dresses market in the Europe region especially in developed countries like U.K. and France. Adaptation of western fashion and growing economic condition in the Asia Pacific region is playing a key role to boost the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Prom Dresses market is segmented by material, type, fabric and distribution channel and region.

Prom dresses product has been segmented based on material which includes 100% polyester, spandex/polyester, polyester/cotton and others.

Prom dresses has been segmented based on type which includes beaded, yarn dyed, appliqued, knitted and others.

Prom dresses product has been segmented based on fabric which includes chiffon, satin, worsted, organza and others.

Prom dresses product has been segmented based on distribution channel which includes store based and non-store based

