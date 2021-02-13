Global Online Advertising Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Online Advertising market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Online Advertising market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon
Aol
Baidu
IAC
Microsoft
Yahoo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Search Engine Marketing
Display Advertising
Classified
Mobile
Digital Video
Lead Generation
Rich Media
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
BFSI
CPG
Education
Healthcare
Industrial
Media and Entertainment
Retail
Telecommunication and Information Technology-Enabled Services (ITES)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
