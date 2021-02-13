Global Chain Hotel Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2025

A Chain Hotel is a hotel that is part of a series or of a group of hotels operated by the same company or owner.

ALSO READ – https://industrytoday.co.uk/utilities-industry-today/chain-hotel-market-players-analysis-2020—-marriott-international–hilton-worldwide–intercontinental-hotels-group–jin-jiang-international–wyndham-hotels—resorts–accorhotels–choice-hotels

In 2018, the global Chain Hotel market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

ALSO READ – http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-iot-routers-market-trends-market-share-industry-size-opportunities-analysis-and-forecast-to-2025-2021-02-02

This report focuses on the global Chain Hotel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Chain Hotel development in United States, Europe and China.

ALSO READ – http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-indoor-led-walls-market-2021-key-players-share-trends-sales-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-05

The key players covered in this study

Marriott International

Hilton Worldwide

InterContinental Hotels Group

Jin Jiang International

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

AccorHotels

Choice Hotels

Home Inns Group

China Lodging Group

Best Western Hotels

OYO

Radisson Hotel Group

GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group

Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Magnuson Hotels

ALSO READ – http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-lipstick-packing-market-2020-emerging-trends-size-share-demand-opportunities-covid-19-impact-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-01-05

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Economy

Upscale

Luxury

ALSO READ – http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-internet-of-medical-things-iomt-market-2020-industry-analysis-size-share-strategies-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-07

Market segment by Application, split into

Urban

Airport

Resorts

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Chain Hotel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Chain Hotel development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Chain Hotel are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

https://thedailychronicle.in/