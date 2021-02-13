Global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2025

Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions enable warehouse holders to manage their distribution centers with the help of voice-directed systems. These systems support two processes, namely speech recognition and speech synthesis. The operator is provided a headset and a voice terminal, and is guided through each step by voice commands with the help of speech recognition technology. The speech synthesis technology enables the system to understand a user’s response. Voice-directed systems guide through all the locations and help the staff pick orders accurately, thereby reducing errors and increasing labor productivity.
Revenue from the voice-directed warehousing solutions market in North America and Europe is expected to collectively account for over 42% of the global voice-directed warehousing solutions market revenue in 2018.
In 2018, the global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Honeywell
Dematic
Voiteq Ltd
Ehrhardt + Partner Group
Zebra Technologies
Lucas Systems
Speech Interface Design
Voxware
Zetes Industries
Ivanti
Business Computer Projects
Symphony EYC Solution
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Voice-Directed Warehousing Platform
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Electrical & Electronics
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceutical
E-Commerce
Retail
Tracking, Logistics, & Transport
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.