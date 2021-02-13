COVID-19 Impact on Offline Meal Delivery Kit Market, Global Research Reports Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2021

This report covers market size and forecasts of Offline Meal Delivery Kit, including the following market information:
Global Offline Meal Delivery Kit Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Offline Meal Delivery Kit Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Offline Meal Delivery Kit Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Offline Meal Delivery Kit Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Blue Apron, Hello Fresh, Plated, Sun Basket, Chef’d, Green Chef, Purple Carrot, Home Chef, Abel & Cole, Riverford, Gousto, Quitoque, Kochhaus, Marley Spoon, Middagsfrid, Allerhandebox, Chefmarket, Kochzauber, Fresh Fitness Food, Mindful Chef, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Ready-to-eat Food
Reprocessed Food
Other
Based on the Application:
User Age (Under 25)
User Age (25-34)
User Age (35-44)
User Age (45-54)
User Age (55-64)
Older