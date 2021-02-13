COVID-19 Impact on Offline Meal Delivery Kit Market, Global Research Reports Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2021

This report covers market size and forecasts of Offline Meal Delivery Kit, including the following market information:

Global Offline Meal Delivery Kit Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Offline Meal Delivery Kit Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Offline Meal Delivery Kit Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Offline Meal Delivery Kit Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Blue Apron, Hello Fresh, Plated, Sun Basket, Chef’d, Green Chef, Purple Carrot, Home Chef, Abel & Cole, Riverford, Gousto, Quitoque, Kochhaus, Marley Spoon, Middagsfrid, Allerhandebox, Chefmarket, Kochzauber, Fresh Fitness Food, Mindful Chef, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Ready-to-eat Food

Reprocessed Food

Other

Based on the Application:

User Age (Under 25)

User Age (25-34)

User Age (35-44)

User Age (45-54)

User Age (55-64)

Older

