Global IT Robotic Automation Market (By Operation- Rule-based, and knowledge based. By Tool – Model-based application, process-based application. By Services- Training and professional services) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017 – 2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the IT robotic automation market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the IT robotic automation market, by segmenting it based on by operation, by tool, by services and regional demand. Increasing adoption of IT robotic automation in F&A (Finance and Accounting) sector is one of the key factor fueling the growth of the market. Availability management, incident management, monitoring, request management, and problem management are some of the few basic processes that can be managed by Robotic Process Automation (RPA). High demand of automation in various industrial sectors, creates a huge market opportunity for IT robotic automation market during the forecasted years.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by operation, by tool, and services in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the IT robotic automation market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the IT robotic automation market.

The report provides the size of the IT robotic automation market in 2017 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2025. The size of the global IT robotic automation market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The IT robotic automation market has been analyzed based on expected demand. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue of the IT robotic automation market, split into regions. Based on, operation, tool, and services we have summed up the individual revenues from all the regions to achieve the global revenue for IT robotic automation. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of IT robotic automation several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Infosys Limited, IPSoft Inc., Sutherland Global Services Inc., Blue Prism and few to be named.

The global IT robotic automation market has been segmented into:

Global IT Robotic Automation Market: By Operation

• Rule-Based

• Knowledge-Based

Global IT Robotic Automation Market: By Tool

• Model-Based Application

• Process-Based Application

Global IT Robotic Automation Market: By Services

• Professional Services

o Integration and Development

o Consulting

o BPO

• Training

Global IT Robotic Automation Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

