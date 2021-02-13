Global Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2024

The geographical analysis of the global silicon wafer reclaim market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The North American market has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The regional market is expected to account for a significant share of the global silicon wafer reclaim market during the review period. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the increase in the number of solar panel installations, high concentration of market players, and easy availability of proficient technical expertise in the region. In September 2018, Edgewater

Capital Partners acquired the division of Wafer Holding Company — Pure Wafer. Pure Wafer is a leading provider of silicon wafer reclaim services. It supplies virgin silicon wafers, specialty thin film deposition products, and silicon parts services.

In terms of market size, Europe is expected to hold the second-largest share in the silicon wafer reclaim market. The European market has been divided into the UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe. Germany is the leading country-level market, whereas the market in France is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest and register a significant CAGR during the review period of 2019 to 2024. The regional market has been classified as China, Japan, India, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Japan is among the leading revenue generators in the Asia-Pacific silicon wafer reclaim market. Rapidly developing electronic industries in China, Thailand, India, South Korea, and Taiwan, and growing investments for the development of alternative renewable source of energy drives market growth in the country.

The rest of the world includes South America, and the Middle East, and Africa. Among these, the market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast.

Market Highlights

The global silicon wafer reclaim market size is expected to grow from USD 502.50 million in 2018 to USD 1,254.04 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 16.55% during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand of consumer electronic goods, increase in solar panel installations, increase in cost of silicon wafers, and rapid rate of industrialization and urbanization have led to the growing demand for silicon wafer reclaim across the globe. The market players are making acquisitions to acquire

On the basis of wafer diameter, the market has been segmented into 150 mm, 200 mm, 300 mm, and others. The 300 mm segment dominated the market in 2018, whereas the 200mm segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into integrated circuits, solar cells, photoelectric cells, and others. The solar cells segment is expected to dominate the review period. The integrated circuit segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players

The key players profiled in the global silicon wafer reclaim industry research report are DSK Technologies Pte Ltd (Singapore), Global Silicon Technologies, Inc. (US), MicroTech Systems, Inc. (US), NanoSILICON, Inc. (US), Noel Technologies, Inc. (US), Optim Wafer Services (France), Phoenix Silicon International Corporation (Taiwan), Shinryo Corporation (Japan), Silicon Materials, Inc. (US), Silicon Valley Microelectronics, Inc. (US),Rockwood Wafer Reclaim (France), Silicon Quest International (US), Kemi Silicon Inc. (US), Nova Electronic Materials (US), and WRS Materials.

