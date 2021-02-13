Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Dropbox (US)
Microsoft (US)
Box (US)
Citrix Systems (US)
Syncplicity by Axway (US)
Egnyte (US)
BlackBerry (Canada)
IBM (US)
VMware (US)
Google (US)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Software and Technology
Government and Public Sector
Healthcare
Legal
Education
Retail
Media and Entertainment
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
