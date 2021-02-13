Global SSD Controller Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025

The global SSD controller market was valued at USD 7.42 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 19.04 billion by the end of the forecast period at a CAGR of 14.60%. The rising need for data storage owing to growth in cloud computing and advanced computing and growth of data centers is expected to drive the demand for SSD controllers during the forecast period. There has been a tremendous rise in the mega data centers as the enterprises are becoming more inclined towards cloud computing. This is expected to boost the demand for SSD controllers.

The SSD controller market has been segmented on the basis of type, storage interface, and application. The type segment has been further segmented into single-level cells (SLCs), multi-level cells (MLCs), triple-level cells (TLCs). The MLCs segment is expected to dominate the SSD controller market during the forecast period while the TLCs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By storage interface, the market has been segmented into SATA, SAS, PCIe. The SATA segment dominates the SSD controller market and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The PCIe segment is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period.

By application, the SSD controller market has been segmented into data center, enterprise, client, and retail. The data center segment dominated the SSD controller market in 2018 and is expected to contribute a significant revenue share to the market during the forecast period. The client segment is likely to register a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players

The key players in the SSD controller market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are Marvell Technology Group (UK), Samsung (South Korea), Intel (US), Toshiba (Japan), Western Digital (US), Micron Technology, Inc. (US), NetApp (US), IBM (US), Phison Electronics Corporation (Taiwan), Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (Taiwan), and SandForce (US). These players contribute a major share in the growth of SSD Controller market.

Apart from the top key players, there are other players and regional players that contribute to the market growth. These include OCZ (US), CNEX Labs, Inc. (US), ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Realtek Semiconductor Corp. (Taiwan) and Foremay (US).

Regional Analysis

The global market for SSD controller is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The geographic analysis of SSD controller market has been done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Central and South America.

North America is expected to dominate the SSD controller market. The growth of advanced computing systems, cloud computing, and big data analytics and wide adoption of SSD controller technology in these technologies is leading to the growth of the market. SSD Controller technology is largely being applied in data centers. Also, the growth of mega data centers due to generation of humungous amount of data is boosting the demand for SSD controllers. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The leading countries in this region include China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea which are witnessing immense opportunities for the growth of SSD controller market. The presence of major market players such as Samsung, Toshiba, Phison Electronics Corporation, and Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is driving the market in this region. Europe is also expected to witness huge demand for SSD controller technology owing to the demand from the automotive sector under the client segment.

