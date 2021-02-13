Global Hardware Acceleration Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2018-2025

The global hardware acceleration market is expected to grow from USD 3.12 billion in 2018 to USD ~50 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of ~49% during the forecast period. Hardware acceleration has become an important tool in computer systems ranging from high-performance PCs to low-power smartphones. The hardware acceleration has applications in deep learning, machine learning, public cloud inference, and enterprise inference, among others. It uses dedicated hardware to accelerate a task so that it runs faster and more efficiently than on the CPU alone. Moreover, hardware accelerators implemented in FPGAs offer a scalable solution for performance-limited systems. Other alternatives for increasing system performance include choosing higher performance components or increasing the system clock frequency. Although these other solutions are effective, in many cases, they lead to additional cost, power usage, or design time.

Key players

The key players in the hardware acceleration market are NVIDIA Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), Achronix Semiconductor (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Xilinx, Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), Dell (US), and Lenovo Group Limited (China).

Other prominent players studied for the hardware acceleration market are Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), VMware, Inc. (US), Enyx (France), HAX (US), Revvx (India), AlphaLab Gear (US), HWTrek (Taiwan), Wazer (China), and Teradici (Canada).

Regional Analysis

The global hardware acceleration market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The geographic analysis of the global hardware acceleration market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Central and South America.

North America accounts for the largest market share owing to the growing adoption of cloud computing technology by industries this region. Also, the growing usage of hardware acceleration in data centers is fueling the growth of this market in North America. Europe accounts for the second largest market share owing to growing adoption GPU, AI accelerators, and cryptographic accelerator by industries in this region. Further, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth in coming years as telecom and IT industries in India and China are investing in new technologies to speed up their processes. Middle East and Africa is expected to show significant growth in the coming years.

Segmentation

The hardware acceleration market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region.

By type, the global hardware acceleration market has been segmented into graphics processing unit, video processing unit, AI accelerator, regular expression accelerator, cryptographic accelerator, and others.

Based on application, the global hardware acceleration market has been segmented into deep learning training, public cloud inference, enterprise inference, and others.

Based on end user, the global hardware acceleration market has been segmented into information technology and telecommunication, BFSI, retail, hospitality, logistics, automotive, healthcare, energy, and others.

