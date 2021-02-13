B2C E-commerce Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Global B2C E-commerce market will reach $9,604.8 billion by 2030, growing by 9.5% annually over 2020-2030 driven by the growing adoption of mobile devices and online shopping amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 83 tables and 86 figures, this 175-page report “Global B2C E-commerce Market 2020-2030 by Device, Product Type, Payment Method, Channel Type, Business Model, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global B2C E-commerce market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global B2C E-commerce market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Device, Product Type, Payment Method, Channel Type, Business Model, and Region.

Based on Device, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

PCs

Smartphones

Tablets

Other Devices

Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Consumer Electronics

Apparels and Footwear

Travel and Leisure

Food and Beverage

Home Appliances and Furniture

Health and Beauty

Automotive Parts

Other Product Types

Based on Payment Method, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Net Banking

Credit Card

Debit Card

e-Wallet

Other Payment Methods

Based on Channel Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

B2C Retailers

Classifieds

Based on Business Model, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Brick-to-Click

Pure Click

Click-to-Brick

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Device, Product Type, and Payment Method over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global B2C E-commerce market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Amazon.com, Inc.

ASOS

ChinaAseanTrade.com

Craigslist, Inc.

DIYTrade.com

eBay Inc.

eworldtrade.com

Flipkart Internet Private Limited

Groupon

IndiaMart InterMesh Ltd

JD.com Inc.

KellySearch.com

Macy’s Inc.

MakeMytrip Pvt. Ltd.

Mercateo AG

Newegg Business Inc

OLX

ThomasNet Inc

Walmart Inc.

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

