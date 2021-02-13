Baby Safety Seats By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2020

Global baby safety seats market has been segmented based on type, distribution channel, and region.

Based on type, the global Baby Safety Seats Market has been segmented into infant seats, combination seats, booster seats, and others. The infant seats segment is expected to dominate the global baby safety seats market during the forecast period due to high vulnerability of infants to fall out during sudden braking or vehicle collision. However, the combination seats segment is predicted to register the highest CAGR during the review period as the combination seats can be used for infants as well as children up to 12 years of age in both rearing-facing and forward-facing directions.

Based on distribution channel, the global baby safety seats market has been classified as store-based and non-store based. The store-based segment is further divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, and others. The store-based segment is expected to garner the larger market share during the forecast period due to strong vendor networks, availability of different products, and discounts offered. The non-store-based segment is expected to register the higher CAGR during the assessment period owing to technological advancements in the e-commerce industry and growing consumer preference for online purchase.

The global baby safety seats market is projected to register a significant growth rate of 5.3% from 2019 to 2024 and reach a market value of USD 5.48 Billion by the end of 2024. Baby safety seats are used to protect infants and children during vehicle collisions and sudden braking, by providing passive restraints. This helps to prevent children and infants from falling out and colliding with other parts of the car. Using baby safety seats significantly reduces chances of physical injury which is driving the growth of global baby safety seats market. Moreover, increasing per capita disposable incomes and innovations in baby safety seats are predicted to fuel the growth of the global baby safety seats market.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global baby safety seats market are Dorel Juvenile Group of Companies (US), Brevi Milano S.P.A. (Italy), Combi, Inc. (Canada), Clek Inc. (Canada), Mothercare Plc (UK), InfaSecure (Australia), Goodbaby International Holdings Limited (China), Renolux France Industrie (France), Orbit Baby, Inc. (US), Artsana S.p.a (Italy), Britax Child Safety, Inc (US), Diono LLC (US), Newell Brands Inc. (US), Nuna International BV (Netherlands), and Kiwi Baby Howick (New Zealand)

Regional Analysis

The global baby safety seats market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The North American market is expected to dominate the global baby safety seats market during the forecast period as state governments in the US and Canada have made it compulsory to use baby safety seats for infants and children. Additionally, the increased awareness about the benefits of baby safety seats among parents is expected to boost the growth of baby safety seats market in this region.

The baby safety seats market in Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate from 2019 to 2024 owing to increasing per capita disposable incomes in developing countries like China and India. Moreover, rising incidents of road accidents has led to an increased concern for child safety among parents, which is expected to support the growth of baby safety seats market in this region.

