Organic Personal Care By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2020

Organic personal care products are made from all natural ingredient, which is strictly an ingredient which has been harvested without the use of synthetic chemical compounds. Consumers are now aware of the ill effects of chemically loaded personal care products, hence demand for organic personal care products has increased in past few years. Increased in disposable income, awareness about positive effects of organic products are major key driving force for this market. Organic cosmetics and organic eye care products are in huge demand from the working class women population. Infant care segment has also gained acclamation across the globe. Organic skin care & organic hair care also consumer oriented products are attracting consumers of all age groups.

Downstream Market Analysis:

Competitive analysis Amy’s Kitchen (U.S.), Tryton Foods Ltd (U.K.), ConAgra Foods (U.S.), Pinnacle Foods (U.S.), Dr. Praeger’s (U.S.), McCain Foods Limited (U.S.), Permira (U.K.), Unilever (U.K.), Nestlé (Switzerland) and Manassen Foods (Australia) and others. This report contains in-depth insights about all major players in the market.

Global Organic Personal Care Products Market:

The key players profiled are Alticor Inc. (U.S.), Avon Products Inc. (U.S.), Kao Corp. (Japan), L’oréal Group (France), Mary Kay Inc. (U.S.), Procter & Gamble Co. (U.S.), Revlon Inc. (U.K.), Shiseido Co. Ltd. (Japan), Oriflame Cosmetics S.A. (Switzerland) and The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (U.S

Market Research Analysis:

The demand for organic infant personal care product is increasing in Europe and North America

Top 5 importers of organic personal care products are U.S., France, U.K., Germany and China

Regional Analysis:

Market segmentation-global organic personal care products market is segmented type, source, distribution channel, target group and region.

Market Forecast:

In the last few years, organic personal care market is mostly trend-driven and hence is encouraging new players to enter the market. Increase in the awareness among all classes has increased demand for organic personal care products as it is chemical free and has lesser side effects. Hence, organic skin & hair care has a great scope in the market. Companies are exploring new technologies and attractive packaging to gain interest of consumers. This factor will play a key role to grow organic personal care products market at CAGR of 6% 2016 to 2022.

Industry News:

In April 2019, O.B., a progressive tampon brand, announced the launch of all-new product line of 100% certified organic cotton tampons with or without a Tru-Comfort plant-based applicator.

In March 2019, Garnier, a cosmetic brand, has launched its new range of organic skin care products.

In December 2018, the world’s first potato-based organic skincare brand, Pototaly, is launched in China and will be penetrating the U.S. market in 2019.

In October 2018, a premium organic skincare brand, Ikkai, has been unveiled by beauty brand Lotus Herbals at the Lotus Makeup India Fashion week held in New Delhi, India.

