Global OAK BARRELS Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019  

Global Oak Barrels Market Professional Survey Report 2019

Some wines are fermented “on barrel”, as opposed to in a neutral container like steel or wine-grade HDPE (high-density polyethylene) tanks. Wine can also be fermented in large wooden tanks, which—when open to the atmosphere—are called “open-tops”. Other wooden cooperage for storing wine or spirits range from smaller barriques to huge casks, with either elliptical or round heads.

Europe accounted for the largest market share of wine barrel market and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period from 2017 to 2019. This is due to the rapidly growing parent market of wine in the Europe. North America is the second largest region to account for maximum market share of the overall wine barrel market and has also registered a significant growth rate in terms revenue due to increasing demand of wine.

The global Oak Barrels market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2019, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2019.

This report focuses on Oak Barrels volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oak Barrels market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Oak Barrels in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Oak Barrels manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tonnellerie Francois Freres (TFF)

Oeneo

Nadalie

World Cooperage

Bouchared Cooperages

G & P Garbellotto S.p.A

Canton Cooperage

The Barrel Mill

Kelvin Cooperage

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

French Oak Wood

American Oak Wood

Others (Eastern European oak etc.)

Segment by Application

White Wine

Red Wine

