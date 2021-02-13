Global CLASSIFIED ADVERTISEMENTS SERVICES Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026  

Global Classified Advertisements Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
This report focuses on the global Classified Advertisements Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Classified Advertisements Services development in North America, Europe, China, India and Southeast Asia.
The key players covered in this study
Schibsted-Adevinta
OLX Group
58.com
eBay Classifieds Group
Craigslist
Carousell
Zoopla
Adpost.com
Trovit Search
Quikr
Oodle
Mitula Group
ClickIndia
Yakaz
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
General
Motor
Jobs
Real Estate
Real estate accounts for a larger share of the market, about 30 percent.
Market segment by Application, split into
Enterprise
Personal
More application scenarios are in enterprise services, accounting for about 57%.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
India
Southeast Asia
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Classified Advertisements Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Classified Advertisements Services development in North America, Europe, China, India and Southeast Asia.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Classified Advertisements Services are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
