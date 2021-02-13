Global Isostearyl Alcohol Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2027

Global Isostearyl Alcohol Market is valued approximately USD 5.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Isostearyl alcohol is a fatty alcohol or specialty alcohol in its molecular structure which consists of 18 carbon. Isostearyl alcohol with chemical formula C18H38O is branched-chain alcohol. It is also known as isooctadecanol or isooctadecyl alcohol, and in most waxes and oil is insoluble in water and miscible. Isostearyl alcohol is widely used in the manufacture of various cosmetic and personal care products such as lotion, serum, and creams due to its excellent high viscosity property which helps to prevent crystal formation in personal care products. The global market for alcohol isostearyls is driven by increased demand for viscosity boosting and anti-aging agents. Isostearyl alcohol prevents the formation of crystals in personal care products and is expected to fuel the growth of the global isostearyl alcohol market over the forecast period as an ingredient in personal care products as well as cosmetics. Rising demand for personal care products for men is expected to fuel isostearyl alcohol market growth. According to the study of the Coherent Industry Insights, the global market for personal care ingredients was estimated at USD 17 billion in 2015 and is forecast to grow at CAGR by 5.4 per cent in 2015–21. The skincare category accounted for more than 50.0 percent of the global demand for personal care ingredients market in 2015. However, the production of natural ingredients for anti-aging skin care products, increased demand for multifunctional personal care ingredients and the availability of alternatives to isostearyl alcohol are some of the major restrain for the alcohol industry.

The regional analysis of global Isostearyl Alcohol Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of increased demand for Isostearyl alcohols in the home & personal care industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as leading to a drastic increase in the region’s consumption of personal care and cosmetic products would create lucrative growth prospects for the Isostearyl Alcohol Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Croda International Plc.

Oleon (Avril Group)

Jarchem Industries Inc.

Nissan Chemical America Corporation

SABIC

KH Neochem Co. KG

Oxiteno

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Timur guan holdings

Cremer oleo GmbH & Co. KG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End use :

Personal care

Cosmetics

By Application:

Emollient

Glossing agent

Solvent

Dispersing agent

Pigment binder

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Isostearyl Alcohol Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

