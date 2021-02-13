Global Licensed sports merchandise Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

The global licensed sports merchandise market has been divided, by price range, into premium and economic. The economic segment is expected to dominate the global licensed sports merchandise market during the assessment period due to its affordability by large group of population across the globe. However, with growing passion for sports and rising per capita disposable income of consumers across the globe, the premium segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players:Some of the key players in the global licensed sports merchandise market are Nike, Inc. (US), Adidas AG (Germany), Puma SE (Germany), Sports Direct International plc (UK), Fanatics, Inc. (US), Ralph Lauren Corporation (US), Quiksilver, Inc. (US), G-III Apparel Group (US), Li Ning (China) (and Knights Apparel, Inc. (US).

Regional Analysis:

The licensed sports merchandise market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period due to high participation of American population in popular sports such as baseball and soccer. Growing fan following of popular teams such a Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bulls are expected to boost the demand for licensed sports merchandise market in North America during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global licensed sports merchandise market has been segmented based on product type, price range, distribution channel, and region.

By product type, the global licensed sports merchandise market has been segregated into sports apparel, sports footwear, sports accessories & toys, videogames, and others.

The global licensed sports merchandise market has been classified as price range into premium and economic.

