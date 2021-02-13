Global BIM Software Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact

This report focuses on the global BIM Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the BIM Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk

Nemetschek

Bentley Systems

Trimble Navigation

Dassault Systemes

RIB Software

Robert Mcneel & Associates

Cadsoft Corporation

Siemens

AVEVA Group

Aconex

Beck Technology

Inovaya

Synchro

IES

Hongye Technology

Beijing Explorer Software

Lubansoft

Glodon

PKPM

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

3D BIM Management of Design Models

4D BIM Management of Schedule

5D BIM Management of Costs

Market segment by Application, split into

Architects

AEC Engineering Offices

Contractors

Owners

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global BIM Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the BIM Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of BIM Software are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

