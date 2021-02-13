Global Construction Dumper Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

A construction dumper is a vehicle designed for carrying bulk material, often on building sites. Dumpers are distinguished from dump trucks by configuration: a dumper is usually an open 4-wheeled vehicle with the load skip in front of the driver, while a dump truck has its cab in front of the load.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Construction Dumper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The articulated dump trucks dominated the construction dumper market and accounted for a major part of the overall market share.

In this market study, analysts have estimated APAC to dominate the construction dumper market during the forecast period. The rapid urbanization in countries like India, Malaysia, and the Philippines coupled with the growing industrialization has stimulated the growth of the construction dumper market in the APAC.

The worldwide market for Construction Dumper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Caterpillar

J.C. Bamford Excavators

Komatsu

AB Volvo

Deere & Company

Hitachi Construction Machinery

CNH Industrial America

BEML

Mercedes-Benz

XCMG

SANY

TATA

MAN

Peterbilt

New Holland

Mack Trucks

Asia Motor Works

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Articulated Dump Trucks

Rigid Dump Trucks

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Agricultural

Construction

Mining

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Construction Dumper market.

Chapter 1, to describe Construction Dumper Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Construction Dumper, with sales, revenue, and price of Construction Dumper, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Construction Dumper, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Construction Dumper market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Construction Dumper sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

