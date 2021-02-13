Global Pillows Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2024

Pillow Market research report includes various topics like total market size, key market drivers, challenges, growth opportunities, Industry share, growth, demand, outlook etc. Furthermore, it covers key market updates, the impact of regulations and technological updates in. Market Research Future published a half-cooked research report on Global Pillow Market which contains information from 2017 to 2023. Global Pillow market is projected to grow at the CAGR of more than 4.3% from 2017 to 2023.

The Global Pillow Market is mainly driven by increasing consumer needs of various kinds of pillow for decoration, sleeping and travelling purpose. Availability of pillow made from different material which used for various application along with specific features is supporting the market growth. Increasing awareness among consumer about selection of a pillow which suits their sleeping position is fueling the pillow market growth.

These factors will play a key role in the growth of Pillow market at the CAGR of 4.3% during 2017-2023..

Downstream Analysis

The use of pillow is mainly depending upon the material, filling material and shape of the pillow. Pillows made from synthetic fiber are cheap, durable and easy to wash which is boosted its sales in Middle East and Africa region. Memory foam is polyurethane with added chemicals, increasing its viscosity and density. It reacts to body heat and pressure, allowing it mold to neck and head because of these reasons it is largely used for therapy and for medical treatment of patients who suffering from neck problems.

Global Pillow Market Scenario:

Global Pillow Market is projected to grow at the CAGR of 4.3%. Growing demand for pillows with therapy and cooling features is driving the growth of pillow market. Increased application of pillows for decoration and availability of huge varieties of pillows are influencing the sales of pillows. Improved distribution network is playing the key role to boost pillow market growth in developing counties like India and China. Huge potential in Middle East and Africa region is attracting key players to enter in that market and pillow market in these regions will witness significant growth in upcoming years.

Competitive Analysis

The major key players in pillow market are

•Hollander (U.S.),

•American Textile Company (U.S.)

•Wendre (Estonia)

•Romatex (South Africa)

•Hunan Mendale Hometextile Co., Ltd (China)

•Luolai (China)

•Dohia Home Textile Co., Ltd (China)

Regional Analysis

The Global Pillow market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Asia Pacific has the major market share followed by Europe. Population in Asia Pacific region contributes around half of the world’s population which has created huge customer base for pillow market. Innovation by key players in pillow filling material and attractive designs and shapes of various pillows is attracting consumers from Europe and North America region. Increasing merger and acquisition activities of key players with major player from Middle East and Africa will boost the sales of pillow in that particular regions.

Study Objectives of Pillow Market

•To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global pillow market

•To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

