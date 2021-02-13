Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2025

According to Market Research Future, the global SOAR market has been segmented based on component, application, organization size, vertical, and region/country.

According to International Information System Security Certification Consortium, or (ISC)², globally 2.93 million cybersecurity positions were open and unfilled in 2018. Lack of workforce to manage security operations in enterprises is the major factor boosting the growth of the SOAR market. SOAR stands for security orchestration, automation and response which is a combination of software programs which allow an enterprise to collect data about security threats from multiple sources and respond to them without human assistance. The increasing demand for SOAR solutions by managed security service providers (MSSP) and the advent of digital transformation in enterprises based in major economies offer lucrative opportunities for SOAR service providers in the market.

By component, the global SOAR market has been divided into platform and services. The services segment has been further divided into professional service and managed service. The platform segment is expected to have larger market share during the forecast period. SOAR platform allows the integration of security incidents and response platform, security orchestration and automation solution and threat intelligence platforms. The platform is deployed to manage security alerts and prevent any type of cyberattack. Under the service segment, the managed service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is because various organizations are opting for managed service providers for SOAR to order to keep their organizations secure.

By application, the global SOAR market has been divided into security operations center (SOC) optimization, network forensics, threat intelligence, compliance management, and others. The threat intelligence segment is expected to have the highest market share during the forecast period. Threat intelligence is imperative to facilitate the management of cyber threat intelligence and detect threats such as advanced persistent threat (APT), phishing, malware, botnets, distributed denial of service (DDoS) and ransomware among others.

Based on organization size, the global SOAR market has been categorized as large enterprise and small- and medium-sized enterprise (SMEs). The large enterprise segment is expected to account for the larger market share during the review period. However, the SMEs segment is expected to register the higher CAGR.

On the basis of vertical, the global SOAR market has been divided into banking, financial services and insurance, IT & telecom, government, energy and utilities, healthcare, retail, and others. The IT & telecom vertical is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period as a large number of MSSPs are adopting these solutions.

By region, the global SOAR market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

By region, the global SOAR market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to be the largest market due to presence of a large number of SOAR vendors in the region and the need of large enterprises as well as SMEs to defend themselves against APTs, distributed denial of service (DDoS), and other attacks.

