Global Vertical Farming System/Module Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

This report focuses on the global Vertical Farming System/Module status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vertical Farming System/Module development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Metropolis Farms
Nihon Advanced Agri CO.
UPGROWN FARMING CO.
VertiCrop
Urban Crop Solutions
TruLeaf
Vertical Farm Systems
+Farm
CityCrop
Modular Farm Co.
10 Mile Farms
V-Farm
HOVE International
Green Living Technologies
Smart Grow System
Green Hive
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Aeroponics
Hydroponics
Aquaponics
Market segment by Application, split into
Indoor
Outdoor
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vertical Farming System/Module are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.