Global Vertical Farming System/Module Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

This report focuses on the global Vertical Farming System/Module status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vertical Farming System/Module development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Metropolis Farms

Nihon Advanced Agri CO.

UPGROWN FARMING CO.

VertiCrop

Urban Crop Solutions

TruLeaf

Vertical Farm Systems

+Farm

CityCrop

Modular Farm Co.

10 Mile Farms

V-Farm

HOVE International

Green Living Technologies

Smart Grow System

Green Hive

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Aeroponics

Hydroponics

Aquaponics

Market segment by Application, split into

Indoor

Outdoor

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Vertical Farming System/Module status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Vertical Farming System/Module development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vertical Farming System/Module are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

