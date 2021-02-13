Global Crowdsourced Testing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2025

The global crowdsourced testing market is estimated to reach USD 2.85 billion by 2025, at a CAGR 8.2% during the forecast period (2019–2025).

The global crowdsourced testing market offers various testing solutions to the enterprises including functionality testing, usability testing, security testing, and localization testing among others. Crowdsourced testing is gaining attraction largely due to the increasing need for quality assurance for apps, websites, or other software across enterprises. Also, due to the growing number of tech companies providing app-based services around the globe, the need for comprehensive testing solutions is rising leading to the growth of the crowdsourced testing market. A number of companies are already using crowdsourced testing solution to fulfill their testing requirements. For instance, companies like Bluprint (Video on demand provider ), Safeway (Retail enterprise), Shake Shack (restaurant) among many others have been using various crowdsourcing testing solution to efficiently manage the quality of their apps, websites, or other software. Since crowdsourcing testing solution is flexible, cost-effective and scalable, its demand is continuously increasing among enterprises, thereby boosting the overall market, globally.

Competitive Analysis

The prominent players operating in the crowdsourced testing market are Global App Testing, test IO Inc., Applause App Quality, Inc., Crowdsprint, Testbirds GmbH, QualiTest Group, qainfotech.com, Rainforest, Digivante, Synack.com, Infosys Limited, Bugcrowd, Planit Testing, Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd, and Crowdsourced Testing SpA.

Segmental Analysis

The global crowdsourced testing market has been segmented on the basis of type, platform, organization size, vertical, and region.

Based on type, the crowdsourced testing market has been segmented into functional testing, security testing, usability testing, localization testing, and others. Functionality testing has the largest market share followed by usability testing in 2018, and it is expected to maintain large market share in the forecast period.

By platform, the crowdsourced testing market has been segmented into web-based, mobile-based, and others. Web- based or website-based platform accounted for the largest market share in 2018, and it is expected to register substantial growth in the forecast period.

Based on organization size, crowdsourced testing has been divided into small- & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018. However, the SMEs segment is expected to register the higher CAGR in the forecast period (2019–2025).

Based on vertical, the crowdsourced testing market has been segmented into BFSI, retail & consumer goods, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, healthcare & life sciences, and others. Retail & consumer good is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Regional Analysis

The geographic analysis of the crowdsourced testing market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is expected to be the largest market for crowdsourced testing during the forecast period. North America has been segmented into three countries, namely the US, Canada, and Mexico

The US is a leading country in North America, holding the largest market share and is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period. Gowing adoption of crowdsourced testing among medium enterprises is the key reason for the growth of the market in the country.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. India is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing number of tech companies and their growing need for comprehensive quality assurance (QA) of software.

