Global Car Air Purifier Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020

Car air purifier is a device which removes contaminant from the air inside the car cabin and refreshes the air by emitting negative ions, and by using HEPA filters, photo-catalyst, electrostatics and UV lamp technologies air purifiers are designed for vehicles which tend to utilize the negative ions, ozone or fan powered designed technologies like HEPA. Some purifiers are designed keeping in mind people suffering from asthma, such purifiers can make air free from all kinds of contaminants causing allergies so that patients get to breathe pure air, it also helps in getting rid of secondhand smoke. Fine and ultrafine particles are minor components by weight, but they are significant by number, which makes them dangerous to health. Globally the market for car air purifier is expected to grow by 6.47% from 2016 to 2022.

Globalcar air purifier market size is expected to grow at the CAGR of 6.47%. Cheap price and portability of lighter type air purifier driving its sales in market. It is popular among smokers as it significantly reduces smoke and odor present inside car cabin. Ionizer emits negative ions which increase the sense of well-being and mental clarity by removing and debilitating effect of excessive positive ions inside car.

There is a growing awareness of risks of air pollution as well as respiratory problems which can affect on mental health, cardiovascular condition and child development is helping the growth of the market in 2011, global car air purifier sales was 232 million units. While in 2016, it increased to 329 million units with an average increase rate of 7.34% during 2011-2016

Scope of Car Air Purifier Market

Detail analysis of the market’s segments and sub-segments

To estimate and forecast market size by type, application and region

To analyses key driving forces which are influencing the market

Region level market analysis and market estimation of North America, Europe, Asia, and rest of the world (ROW) and their countries

Value chain analysis & supply chain analysis of the market

Company profiling of major players in the market

Competitive strategy analysis and mapping key stakeholders in the market

Analysis of historical market trends and technologies along with current government regulatory requirements

– China Is Leading the Market with An Estimated Share of More Than 50% In the Year 2016

– In 2016, Desktop Type Car Air Purifier Has More Than 50% Market Share and It Is Growing at CAGR of 7.48%

The global car air purifier market is segmented into North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific along with rest of the world (RoW). Among this Asia Pacific region is dominating the Car Air Purifier market followed by Asia Pacific. Car air purifier manufacturers are mainly concentrated in China and Europe. The two regions are also the major consumers of car air purifiers. In 2015, Europe and China took 30% and 59% share respectively in the global consumption market. In the future, it is predicted that global car air purifier’s demand will keep increasing as more and more awareness of pollution hazards to health. Some regions, such as China and India, will become the most potential market for car air purifiers. Market participants think that car air purifier market will also face fiercer competition in the coming years.

