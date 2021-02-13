Global Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Summary – A new market study, “Global Sodium Bisulfite (CAS 7631-90-5) Market Insights 2019 by Top Regions, Top Manufacturers, Type and Application” has been featured on WiseGuyReportsAccording to Gen Consulting Company, global sodium bisulfite market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.08% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

The report offers a breakdown of market shares by application, including Food Grade Sodium Bisulfite, Technical Grade Sodium Bisulfite. By application, the sodium bisulfite market is classified into Chemical Processing, Electroplating, Food & Pharmaceutical, Paper & Pulp, Textile & Leather, Water Treatment. On the basis of region, the sodium bisulfite industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

By Application:

– Food Grade Sodium Bisulfite

– Technical Grade Sodium Bisulfite

By Application:

– Chemical Processing

– Electroplating

– Food & Pharmaceutical

– Paper & Pulp

– Textile & Leather

– Water Treatment

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country level from 2020 to 2026.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the sodium bisulfite market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

– Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Limited

– Anqing Xinyaling Chemical Co., Ltd.

– BASF SE

– Calabrian Corporation (subsidiary of INEOS Group)

– Changzhou Xianzheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

– Dinox Handels-GmbH

– Holland Company, Inc.

– Hubei Yuanda Fuchi Pharmaceutical Chemicals Co., Ltd.

– Hydrite Chemical Co.

– Jiangxi Xianghong Food Additive Co., Ltd.

– JMC Corporation

– Kayon Chemicals Co., Ltd.

– Tangshan Huizhong Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

– Weifang Kailong Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

*list is not exhaustive, request free sample to get a complete list of companies

The base year of the study is 2019, and forecasts run up to 2026.

Research Objective

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global sodium bisulfite market.

– To classify and forecast global sodium bisulfite market based on application, application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global sodium bisulfite market.

– To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global sodium bisulfite market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global sodium bisulfite market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global sodium bisulfite market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of sodium bisulfite

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to sodium bisulfite

