Global Natural and Organic Lipstick Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2024

Globally the natural and organic lipsticks market share as one of the fastest growing lip cosmetics is estimated to escalate at a higher growth rate which is supported by the rising mass consumers demand for allergen free natural products. Increasing awareness and changing trends in the cosmetic industries has led to consumer’s inclination towards unconventional organic products which also has a positive impact on this market. Increasing beauty-consciousness among the population is also one of the key drivers for natural and organic lipstick market.

All these factors contribute to a high market share of the product in North America and is anticipated to generate high revenue from other regions during the forecast period.

Leading Key Players

The major key players in Natural and Organic Lipsticks market are

Lotus Herbals Limited (India)

Beautycounter (U.S.)

Nudus Pty Ltd (Australia)

Lippy Girl Makep Ltd (Canada)

Vapour Organic Beauty (U.S.)

Ecco Bella (U.S.)

W3ll People (U.S.)

Segmentation:

Global natural and organic lipsticks market is segmented by From, Formulation, Distribution Channel and Region

Downstreams Analysis

Sale of Natural and Organic Lipsticks through supermarkets and hypermarkets is found to be high on a global level. This is due to consumer convenience and preference for one-stop shopping experience. In addition, based on the adoption of advanced technology by the consumers into their daily routine and convenience shopping experience, the sale of Natural and Organic Lipsticks through e-commerce is found to escalate at a positive growth rate.

Share of stick form of natural and organic lipsticks holds a lions’ share in the global market owing to high shelf-life of the product. Cream lipsticks based formulation of natural and organic lipsticks is growing at significant rate based on high consumers demand for easy application based lipsticks providing high moisturizing effect.

Regional Insights:

The global natural and organic lipsticks market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America holds a major market share followed by Europe. High fashion awareness and increased demand for lip care cosmetics from the developed countries of these regions is contributing to the positive growth of natural and organic lipsticks market. U.K., U.S., Germany, China, and Canada are the major importers of natural and organic lipsticks.