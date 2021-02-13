Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Human resource outsourcing is a process of subcontracting human functions to an external supplier.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Human Resource Outsourcing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Human Resource Outsourcing market by product type and applications/end industries.

The process of human resource outsourcing is beneficial to many companies since this concept makes business processes very economical and efficient. Such factors drive the growth of human resource outsourcing market. Also, a lot of tedious training is required to have a separate operational HR department. Thus, business organizations prefer outsourcing as a solution. Such factors boost the market for human resource outsourcing.

Factors like loss of control over the staff, lack of flexibility restrains the organizations to adopt this outsourcing process. Also, this method prohibits the enterprise to maintain relationships with their employee, and it is also possible that the outsourced resource is not much benefit to the organization. Such factors hamper the growth of human resource outsourcing market.

The global Human Resource Outsourcing market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Human Resource Outsourcing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Accenture

ADP

IBM

Infosys

Randstad

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Payroll Outsourcing

Benefits Administration Outsourcing

Multiprocess Human Resource Outsourcing

Recruitment Process Outsourcing

Learning Services Outsourcing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Healthcare

IT

Hospitality

Retail

Other

