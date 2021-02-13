Global Hand Protection Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Summary – A new market study, “Global Hand Protection Market Insights 2019 by Top Regions, Top Manufacturers, Type and Application” has been featured on WiseGuyReportsWestern European industrial hand protection market size was valued at $2411.25 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $2765.97 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 1.98% from 2020 to 2026.

The report offers a breakdown of market shares by type, including Mechanical Protection, Chemical Protection, Thermal Protection, Special Protection. By application, the industrial hand protection market is classified into Construction, Transportation, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Mining, Food & Beverage.

By Type:

– Mechanical Protection

– Chemical Protection

– Thermal Protection

– Special Protection

By Application:

– Construction

– Transportation

– Manufacturing

– Oil & Gas

– Mining

– Food & Beverage

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the industrial hand protection market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

– Ansell Ltd.

– Showa Best Glove Inc

– Honeywell International Inc.

– Uvex Group

– Ejendals AB

*list is not exhaustive, request free sample to get a complete list of companies

The base year of the study is 2019, and forecasts run up to 2026.

Research Objective

– To analyze and forecast the market size of Western Europe industrial hand protection market.

– To classify and forecast industrial hand protection market in Western Europe based on type, application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for Western Europe industrial hand protection market.

– To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in Western Europe industrial hand protection market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for Western Europe industrial hand protection market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Western Europe industrial hand protection market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of industrial hand protection

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to industrial hand protection

