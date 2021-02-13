Global Plasticizers Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Summary – A new market study, “Global Plasticizers Market Insights 2019 by Top Regions, Top Manufacturers, Type and Application” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

The global plasticizers market size was valued at $13091.34 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $17519.3 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.25% from 2020 to 2026.

The report offers a breakdown of market shares by product, including Phthalates, Terephthalates, Epoxy, Aliphatic, Trimellitates. Based on end-user, the market for plasticizers is segmented into Construction, Transportation, Medical, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics. By application, the plasticizers market is classified into Wires, Decoration Coverings, Films, Sheets, Coated Fabrics, Extrusions. On the basis of region, the plasticizers industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

By Product:

– Phthalates

– Terephthalates

– Epoxy

– Aliphatic

– Trimellitates

By End-user:

– Construction

– Transportation

– Medical

– Consumer Goods

– Electrical & Electronics

By Application:

– Wires

– Decoration Coverings

– Films

– Sheets

– Coated Fabrics

– Extrusions

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country level from 2020 to 2026.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the plasticizers market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

– UPC Group

– Exxon Mobil Corporation

– AEKYUNG Industry Co., Ltd.

– BASF SE

– Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

– LG Chem Ltd.

– The Perstorp Group

– Eastman Chemical Company

– Evonik Industries AG

– Grupa Azoty S.A.

– ADEKA Corporation

– Lanxess AG

*list is not exhaustive, request free sample to get a complete list of companies

The base year of the study is 2019, and forecasts run up to 2026.

Research Objective

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global plasticizers market.

– To classify and forecast global plasticizers market based on product, end-user, application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global plasticizers market.

– To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global plasticizers market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global plasticizers market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global plasticizers market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of plasticizers

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to plasticizers

