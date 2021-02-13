Global Tannic Acid (CAS 1041-55-4) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Summary – A new market study, “Global Tannic Acid (CAS 1041-55-4) Market Insights 2019 by Top Regions, Top Manufacturers, Type and Application” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

Tannic acid is a specific form of tannin that formally contains 10 galloyl (3,4,5-trihydroxyphenyl) units surrounding a glucose center. Tannic acid is used in chemicals, tanning, textile mordants and fixatives, and electroplating. It has also been used in pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas industry. According to Gen Consulting Company, global tannic acid market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

The report offers a breakdown of market shares by product, including Technical Grade Tannic Acid, Pharmaceutical Grade Tannic Acid, Food Grade Tannic Acid. By application, the tannic acid market is classified into Chemical Intermediates, Food & Beverages, Industrial Auxiliaries, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Textile & Leather. On the basis of region, the tannic acid industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

By Product:

– Technical Grade Tannic Acid

– Pharmaceutical Grade Tannic Acid

– Food Grade Tannic Acid

By Application:

– Chemical Intermediates

– Food & Beverages

– Industrial Auxiliaries

– Oil & Gas

– Pharmaceuticals

– Textile & Leather

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country level from 2020 to 2026.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the tannic acid market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

– Baojing Keling Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

– Guangxi Lingshui Forest Chemistry Co., Ltd.

– Guiyang Gallochem Co., Ltd.

– Hubei Tianxin Biotech Co., Ltd.

– Hunan Linong Gallnut Industry Development Co., Ltd.

– Jiurui Biology & Chemistry Co., Ltd .

– Leshan Sanjiang Bio-tech Co., Ltd.

– Nanjing Longyuan Natural Polyphenol Synthesis Factory

– Silvateam S.p.A.

– Wufeng Chicheng Biotech Co., Ltd.

– Zhangjiajie Jiurui Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

– Zunyi Beiyuan Chemical Co., Ltd.

*list is not exhaustive, request free sample to get a complete list of companies

The base year of the study is 2019, and forecasts run up to 2026.

Research Objective

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global tannic acid market.

– To classify and forecast global tannic acid market based on product, application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global tannic acid market.

– To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global tannic acid market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global tannic acid market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global tannic acid market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of tannic acid

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to tannic acid

