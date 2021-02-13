Global Plastic Waste Management Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Plastic waste management is a collective term for various approaches and strategies used to recycle plastic materials that would otherwise be dumped into landfills, or bodies of water, or otherwise contaminate the environment. The idea behind this type of waste management is to utilize those discarded materials to manufacture new plastic products without the need to actually generate additional plastic materials. Doing so can help lower production costs as well as protect the environment.

The demand of plastics is huge and every year thousands of tones plastics is made, in turn much plastic waste would be generated and needs to be dealt with. Plastic Waste Management is aimed to reasonably deal with the plastic waste in order to protect the environment and save resources. Plastic Waste Management can help reduce the manufacturing cost of companies by recycling the materials. The treatment methods include landfill, recycle and incineration. Landfill is the main method adopted and about 44773 K MT was treated by landfill in 2016.

Plastic Waste Management companies include Veolia Environnement, Suez Environnement, Waste Management, Republic Services, Stericycle, Clean Harbors, ADS Waste Holdings, Progressive Waste Solutions and Covanta Holding. Veolia Environnement owns the biggest plastic waste treatment capacity and in 2016 Veolia Environnement dealt 1333 K MT plastic waste.

In future, for one hand the resources will be more and more valuable and the environment protection will be paid more attention on for another hand due to its unique characteristics plastics will be still well received and lots of waste will be made. So plastic waste management will be the important method to connect the environment protection and resource saving.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Plastic Waste Management 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Plastic Waste Management 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Plastic Waste Management 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 29570 million in 2019. The market size of Plastic Waste Management 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Plastic Waste Management market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Plastic Waste Management market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plastic Waste Management market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Sales and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper sales analysis and pricing analysis for the global Plastic Waste Management market. As part of sales analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for sales and revenue by region, by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for the price by players and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2020.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Plastic Waste Management market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Plastic Waste Management market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Plastic Waste Management market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Plastic Waste Management market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Veolia Environnement

Suez Environnement

Waste Management

Republic Services

Stericycle

Clean Harbors

ADS Waste Holdings

Progressive Waste Solutions

Covanta Holding

Remondis

Parc

Kayama

Shirai

New COOP Tianbao

China Recyling Development

Luhai

Vanden

Fuhai Lantian

Shanghai Qihu

Plastic Waste Management Breakdown Data by Type

Landfill

Recycle

Incineration

Plastic Waste Management Breakdown Data by Application

Plastic Waste

Heat Energy Generation

Recycled Plastics

Others

