Cheese By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2020

The U.S. Cheese market is projected to reach 6,787 KT by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.41% from 2017, in terms of market volume. Wisconsin and California are the major producer of cheese in U.S. Fresh cheese, along with soft and hard cheese finds wide application in the food sector. Cheese is used in various ready-to-eat meals, convenience foods and fast-foods which is widely consumed in the U.S. The popularity of on-the-go food in U.S. is driving the market for cheese as a major ingredient in the food products. Extensive survey’s on U.S. cheese consumption and according to the International Dairy Foods Association, the consumption of per capita cheese consumption in U.S. is evaluated to be 34 pounds and was calculated to be 33.7 pounds in 2013. The increase in consumption of Italian and Mexican food preparations has raised the demand for cheese as cheese is one of the major constituent in these cuisines. For instance, pizza and pasta have become popular dishes consumed all over the world. Apart from the herbs used in these dishes. Cheese is considered to be a vital ingredient in these food preparations.

Market Forecast

In the U.S., Mozzarella is estimated to contribute more than 45% of total market share in 2017 and is projected to grow at the rate of 4.13% during the period 2017 to 2023 due to increasing consumption of Mozzarella cheese compare to Cheddar in U.S. Cheddar will capture around more than 20% market share by 2023 with CAGR of 3.43%. Other Italian cheese mainly includes Provolone, Parmesan and Romano cheese which is projected to grow at significant growth during the forecast period due to growing popularity of Italian cheese. Other American cheese include the types namely Bergenost, Bloomsdale, Dorset, and Cup Cheese and it will grow with CAGR of 2.73% during 2017 to 2023 as export of American cheese has increased from Japan, France and South Korea.

Feta, Hispanic, Cottage cheese and Monetary Jack cheese are major cheese types which are produced in U.S. Colby Jack, Cream cheese and Cottage cheese together hold more than 4% of market share. Other product type includes Limburger cheese, Hoop cheese, Liederkranz cheese, Nacho cheese, Red Hawk, String cheese, Swiss cheese and Sardo.

By Application analysis-

Fast food snacks application will continue to dominate the U.S. Cheese market with more than 20% of market share and it is projected to reach around 1600 kilo tons by 2023 as consumption of cheese in fast food is growing along with its popularity. Cheese application in cheese spreads and cheese dips together holds more than 30% of market share due to increasing application of cheese in cheese dips in various states especially in California and Wisconsin. In Bakery food application of cheese, Wisconsin holds majority of market share due to huge production of cow milk and its application in various types of cheese production which are becoming popular in bakery food application to enhance flavor. In other application of cheese Idaho and Minnesota will witness significant growth which will backed by introduction of new type of cheese especially in Idaho and Minnesota.

Competitive analysis-

The major key players in U.S. Cheese market are

Land O’Lakes,Inc

Dairiconcepts P

The Kraft Heinz Co.,

Leprino Foods Company

Associated Milk Producers Inc

Foremost Farms USA Cooperative

Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Key players are focusing on expansion of their cheese business. From six years, strategy of expanding the cheese business holds around 33% of strategy share by key players. Acquisitions and partnership are two main factors which are playing key role in strategy as it helping company to enhance their cheese production capacity and to capture more market share in U.S. and other regions in North America.

Regional Analysis

Wisconsin is the major producer and exporter of cheese in the U.S. followed by California in 2017. U.S. cheese market in Wisconsin is growing at CAGR of 3.5% backed by increasing production of cheese and presence of production plant of key players in Wisconsin. California and Idaho are one of the fastest growing cheese producing states in the United States. The top five emerging states in cheese production are California, Idaho, Wisconsin, New York and New Mexico. The cheese production in U.S. is growing rapidly especially in states where availability of resources such as cow milk and goat milk is high. Expansion of production plants by key players in Wisconsin and California will boost the cheese production in upcoming years.

